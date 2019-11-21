Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

KPL matches not to be held till probe into fixing scandal is over: KSCA

By Pti
KPL matches not to be held till probe into fixing scandal is over: KSCA

Bengaluru, Nov. 21: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has decided not to conduct Karnataka Premier League matches until the probe into the fixing scandal involving players and team officials was completed.

"As such, there are no KPL matches on the cards but we have decided not to announce any KPL matches till the investigations are over," KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya told PTI on Thursday.

He, however, said organising KPL matches is very much in KSCA's agenda.

The Central Crime Branch probing the matter has so far arrested seven people in connection with the case while a lookout circular has been issued for the Bellary Tuskers owner Arvind Venkatesh Reddy.

The case of spot fixing came to light following a complaint by a player Bhavesh Gulecha. The first arrest made in this case was of the owner of Belagavi Panthers Ali Asfaq Thara.

An international bookie Sanyam from Haryana, Bellary Tuskers captain C M Gautam and his teammate Abrar Qazi and an IPL drummer Bhavesh Bafna. The bookies had honey trapped the players and others, police investigation revealed.

More KSCA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 23:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue