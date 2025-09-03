KSCA Dr K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament 2025: Teams, Key Players, Format - All You Need to Know

The Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament is the prestigious season-opener organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Widely regarded as one of the toughest invitational tournaments in domestic cricket, it kickstarts the red-ball cricketing season in Karnataka.
This year’s edition begins on Thursday (Sept 4, 2025) across Bengaluru and Mysuru, featuring some of India’s biggest domestic sides alongside star cricketers and emerging local talent.
The tournament not only helps Karnataka cricket bridge state and national recognition, but also acts as the perfect launchpad for India hopefuls like Prasidh, Smaran, and debutants such as Samit Dravid. Fans in Bengaluru and Mysuru can look forward to seeing a blend of India stars, IPL regulars, and local prodigies in action.
Returning after a successful England tour where he took 14 wickets in 3 Tests, Prasidh Krishna will use this as preparation for the upcoming West Indies series.
Karnataka’s top-scorer in last season’s Ranji Trophy (516 runs in 7 matches, avg 64.50, two centuries), Smaran now leads the KSCA XI. He will have support from seasoned names like Shreyas Gopal, Vidwath Kaverappa, and KL Shrijith.
The son of Rahul Dravid, Samit represents the Secretary’s XI, captained by Karnataka batter Nikin Jose. This is among his first senior-level tournaments.
Mumbai brings added firepower with Ajinkya Rahane, providing extra competition against Karnataka and other teams.
Strong domestic outfits like Madhya Pradesh and Baroda join the fray, while KSCA’s President’s XI and Colts XI give exposure to rising stars from the state.