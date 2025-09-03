Alexander Isak Thanks Newcastle United For Three Memorable Years Following Liverpool Transfer

Cricket KSCA Dr K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament 2025: Teams, Key Players, Format - All You Need to Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 8:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament is the prestigious season-opener organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Widely regarded as one of the toughest invitational tournaments in domestic cricket, it kickstarts the red-ball cricketing season in Karnataka.

This year’s edition begins on Thursday (Sept 4, 2025) across Bengaluru and Mysuru, featuring some of India’s biggest domestic sides alongside star cricketers and emerging local talent.

The tournament not only helps Karnataka cricket bridge state and national recognition, but also acts as the perfect launchpad for India hopefuls like Prasidh, Smaran, and debutants such as Samit Dravid. Fans in Bengaluru and Mysuru can look forward to seeing a blend of India stars, IPL regulars, and local prodigies in action.

Dr. K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament

Played in the 4-day format, resembling Ranji Trophy conditions.

A platform for players to prepare for national duties or make a comeback from injury.

Provides exposure to upcoming players against top-tier professionals.

KSCA typically fields four teams — President’s XI, Secretary’s XI, KSCA XI, and Colts XI.

Many Karnataka stalwarts like Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Vinay Kumar, and Mayank Agarwal have honed their skills in this tournament.

Key Players to Feature in 2025 Edition

Prasidh Krishna

Returning after a successful England tour where he took 14 wickets in 3 Tests, Prasidh Krishna will use this as preparation for the upcoming West Indies series.

R. Smaran

Karnataka’s top-scorer in last season’s Ranji Trophy (516 runs in 7 matches, avg 64.50, two centuries), Smaran now leads the KSCA XI. He will have support from seasoned names like Shreyas Gopal, Vidwath Kaverappa, and KL Shrijith.

Samit Dravid

The son of Rahul Dravid, Samit represents the Secretary’s XI, captained by Karnataka batter Nikin Jose. This is among his first senior-level tournaments.

Ajinkya Rahane with Mumbai

Mumbai brings added firepower with Ajinkya Rahane, providing extra competition against Karnataka and other teams.

Other Teams

Strong domestic outfits like Madhya Pradesh and Baroda join the fray, while KSCA’s President’s XI and Colts XI give exposure to rising stars from the state.