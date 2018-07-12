Kuldeep Yadav becomes first spinner to grab a six-for in England: Cricketers laud chinaman

Once Virat Kohli opted to field, the English script unfolded very much on similar lines with the T20 series, where things went downhill as soon as Kuldeep was introduced into the attack.

None of the England batsmen were able to read him and a testimony to that was his brilliant figures of 10-0-25-6. He bowled an astounding 38 dot balls and not once was he hit for a boundary.

This was Kuldeep's first five-for in ODIs after he had recently achieved the same feat in T20Is during the Manchester encounter.

As usual, Jos Buttler (53 off 51 balls) looked the most comfortable while Ben Stokes (50 off 103 balls) played a painstaking knock. Together, they added 83 for the fifth wicket showing signs of recovery but he dismissed the two set batsmen in quick succession to bring about the home team's downfall.

Moeen Ali (24) and Adil Rashid (22) added a few quick runs to help England cross the 250-run mark before they were all out in the final over with a delivery left. That Kuldeep was singularly responsible for England's batting collapse was evident more so because the next best figures were 2 for 70 in 9.5 overs by Umesh Yadav.

Even Kuldeep's spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal (1/51 in 10 overs) was not exactly economical. The match started with both Jason Roy (38) and Jonny Bairstow (38) launching into Yadav and debutant Siddarth Kaul (0/62 in 10 overs) with a flurry of boundaries.

They added 73 for the opening stand before a wrong execution of reverse sweep brought about Roy's downfall. Kuldeep was not afraid to flight the ball and dipped viciously having the batsmen in two minds.

Some played with the turn and some tried against the turn -- both with dismal outcomes. At the start of the 13th over, Joe Root (3) was completely befuddled by a ripping leg break and was trapped lbw.

Four balls later, Bairstow was trapped lbw via DRS, failing to read the googly. England had collapsed to 82 for 3, losing three wickets for nine runs in the space of 16 balls.

Losing too many wickets meant that they had to take time and rebuild the innings, with Stokes in particular scoring at a very low strike-rate. Buttler though continued his rich vein of form and smacked his 18th ODI half-century off 45 balls. In doing so, he put on 50 off 59 balls with Stokes, yet it was only a part-recovery for England.

It appeared as if he was preparing for an assault in the death overs, but Kuldeep sucked out any momentum that he had built. Buttler was caught behind down leg side off the left-arm wrist spinner in the 39th over as England were just short of the 200-mark. Stokes too completed his 12th ODI half-century in the interim, off 102 balls, but it was only an anchoring knock.

Kuldeep wasn't finished yet though. In the 45th over, Kaul held a brilliant diving catch at short third-man to reward him with a maiden five-wicket haul. Then, five balls later, David Willey (1) also holed out.

Impressed with Kuldeep's superlative effort cricketing fraternity lauded the youngster for becoming the first spinner to grab a fifer in England.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

A dent at Trent with a different kind of a sixer today from @imkuldeep18. Simply brilliant bowling. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gp14UzvZDI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2018

What a high quality spin bowling spell from @imkuldeep18 . His top 5 best ODI performances have all come overseas. Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara pata chal gaya, but how to play Kuldeep, England ko abhi nahi. Great effort #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PJDDTWoeeI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2018

6-25 ... @imkuldeep18 ... !!!!! This lad is going to be a superstar in all formats ... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2018

First 5 overs, Eng 26/0, scored 45/0 in the next 5 and 12/3 in the next 5.

Picking up wickets= Drying runs.

This formula never fails. Top spell on from Kuldeep Yadav#EngvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 12, 2018

Great spell young man @imkuldeep18 outstanding bowling 6 for 25..More power to you 💪🏏 🇮🇳vs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 12, 2018

He is the X-factor in the Indian team. Well bowled @imkuldeep18 for the 6 wickets. This bowler is special very very special. What do you think @VVSLaxman281 bhai ❤️ #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9yxagR7eXP — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 12, 2018

Kuldeep Yadav's 6/25 today are.....

Best figures by a left-arm spinner in ODIs

Best figures by an Indian spinner outside India

Best figures by a spinner vs England

Best figures by a spinner in England #ENGvIND #INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 12, 2018

Kuldeeeeep....Wah Wah Wah. 5 wickets in the first T20i. 5 wickets in the first ODI. And five top order wickets at that. Super Duper Show. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 12, 2018

The interesting aspect of Kuldeep's performance so far is that he is getting wickets against quality batsmen when they are defending. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2018

'England Stunned - Kuldeep Stunning'



News Headline for tomorrow's papers.@imkuldeep18 with bowling figures of 6-25 off 10 overs. Unreal figures. India are on a roll #ENGvIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) July 12, 2018

Kuldeep Yadav becomes the first ever left-arm wrist-spinner to take SIX wickets in an ODI.



Also the best figures by any left-arm spinner in ODI history. #EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 12, 2018