Kuldeep Yadav clarifies on MS Dhoni comments, blasts media for misinterpreting him

The chinaman took to his social media handle and urged people not to create rumours, spread love instead.

The 24-year-old cricketer from Uttar Pradesh had during a CEAT Cricket Rating Awards claimed that the senior-pro MS Dhoni goes wrong several times with his suggestions. The Kanpur cricketer made the remarks in jest when asked whether he, in any point of time in his career, had questioned the former India World Cup-winning captain about his tips.

Dhoni goes wrong at times, but we don't tell him: Kuldeep

"There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can't say that to him," Kuldeep said at the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

Kuldeep, however, said Dhoni is someone who puts forward his views in between overs only when he feels it is required.

"Zyada baat nahi karte woh (he doesn't speak much). He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something," added Kuldeep.

Chahal: Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit help me and Kuldeep

But the wrist-spinner, who didn't have a memorable outing in the just-concluded IPL 2019 for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, has now put to rest all the controversies and claimed that his statement was misinterpreted.

"Here we go for another made up controversy from our media who loves to make tangy rumours for no reason. Just want to throw some light on the issue that has been proliferated by some people, that the news is total false. I didn't give any inappropriate statement about anyone (sic)," Kuldeep wrote in an Instagram story.

Later, he told The Indian Express how the veteran cricketer helps the young spinners in the side improve with his vital tips.

"MS Dhoni is a senior player and there is no doubt that his tips have been invaluable not only for me but for the entire team. His presence behind the stumps makes our job easy and nobody can change that fact," Kuldeep Yadav was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

He further added, "These are rumours which people love to spread and I have no idea why. I haven't given any interview regarding this so I fail to understand as to how the media came up with these comments."