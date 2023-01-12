Kuldeep Yadav crosses 200 international wickets: Check Out his Numbers

The left-arm wrist spinner played his first ODI match in 2023, replacing Yuzvendra Chahal who injured his right shoulder in the last match.

And upon his return, the 28-year-old has pulled off a stellar spell against the Lankans.

Kuldeep picked up three wickets in the match, thus reaching 200 international wickets in his career across all formats.

Kuldeep picked up Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka with two beautiful deliveries. Kusal was caught in the crease while Asalanka departed after a simple catch. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka also fell cheaply to Kuldeep after being cleaned out while trying to sweep. He finished with spells 51 for 3 at the end of his ten overs (10-0-51-3).

Kuldeep Yadav Bowling Stats:

Format Matches Wickets Best Bowling Economy Test 8 34 5/40 3.43 ODI 73 122 6/25 5.20 T20I 25 44 5/24 6.89

He has been immense for India whenever he has got his chances, but hasn't been a regular for India in the last couple o years. The spinner has been mostly a fringe character in the Indian team in the last three years or so.

He made his ODI debut in 2017 against West Indies, and picked up 8 wickets in his debut series. In his first three years, the bowler picked up the lion's share of his wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav Yearwise Wickets:

Format 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Test 9 10 5 - 2 8 - ODI 22 45 32 6 2 12 3 T20I 12 21 4 2 2 3 -

Kuldeep picked up 43, 76, and 41 wickets in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively, while just 8, 6, and 23 wickets in the next three years.

Out of Kuldeep's 122 ODI wickets, only 23 of them have come since the start of the 2020 calendar year.

Kuldeep played his first test since 2021 against Bangladesh in December 2022, and picked up 8 wickets in the match, winning the player of the match award.

The spinner also has 75 ODI wickets outside India in just 45 matches, which is around 61 pc of his total ODI wickets so far.