Yuzvendra Chahal: Why the Indian leg-spinner missed out the Eden ODI?

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has replaced him in the team as India eye to secure the series in Kolkata.

Yuzvendra Chahal Injured his Shoulder:

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled decently in the last match, picking up one wicket in his ten overs, while conceding less tan six runs per over. Although the player was supposed to feature in the Eden ODI, captain Rohit Sharma revealed why Chahal missed out during the toss.

Rohit Sharma was asked about the team and he said, "One enforced change for ys, Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep comes in."

Apparently, Chahal didn't feel anything in the last match after putting in the dive, but woke up with a sore right shoulder yesterday. The player felt the pain and his main shoulder was stricken with soreness from the earlier dive. Indian team management opted to go with Kuldeep as Chahal didn't recover completely on Thursday, prior to the match.

BCCI has taken the approach to manage the workload of the players to minimize their risk of injuries and prevent fatigue-related issues. Several Indian players have been suffering from minor niggles to major injuries in the past year or so, which prompted BCCI to address the issue.