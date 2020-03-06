Kuldeep Yadav reveals why Team India is not playing with wrist spin duo of Kuldeep-Chahal

The last time Kuldeep and Chahal played together an international match for India was the league match against hosts England in the World Cup. Kuldeep was interacting with the media persons on the sidelines of Times of India Sports Awards on Thursday (March 5) and spoke about the constant absence of the wrist-spin duo from India's playing XI and said it is the team's strategy.

When asked if he's thinking about the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, and experts believe that he and Chahal will be key for team's success in the showpiece event, the Kanpur cricketer claimed such a decision completely lies with the team management.

"We have a strong T20I side and we are confident of doing well in the World Cup. As far as playing wrist-spinners are concerned, the decision completely rests with the team management because you need to consider the factors like conditions and team combination. If I and (Yuzvendra) Chahal get a chance to play together then definitely we'll give our hundred per cent. Bowling and batting in partnerships always help the team and I will be delighted if we (Kuldeep-Chahal) play together."

A year ago, coach Ravi Shastri termed him the best bet in the overseas conditions but things have changed drastically as he's not getting many chances in Test cricket.

Responding as to what really changed in the last few months, the chinaman said, "I don't think so anything has changed. It's just the team combination that matters when we are playing overseas. If you look at the New Zealand tracks, there's hardly any offer for the spinners there. The team management and support staff are very helpful and we are always kept in the loop when such decisions are taken.