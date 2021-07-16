Kusal Perera ruled out of India series due to injury, Dasun Shanaka appointed captain: Report

Perera was the captain of the Sri Lankan team in England but since the central contract dispute between players and the cricket board, Dasun Shanaka has been appointed captain at his expense.

"Kusal Perera is almost certain to be out of Sri Lanka's series against India, after picking up a shoulder injury. The team has not divulged the exact nature of the injury, nor withdrawn him officially, but a team doctor says he's likely to be out for six weeks," ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Perera was one of Sri Lanka's three half-centurions in the ODI series against England. The 30-year-old Perera has scored 3071 runs in 107 ODIs along with 1347 runs in 50 T20 Internationals.

Earlier on Thursday (July 15), Facebook announced its partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to showcase highlights and videos from Team India's series against Sri Lanka, starting with the first ODI on July 18.

The partnership includes match highlights and videos across three ODIs, three T20Is, and five Tests, being showcased on Facebook Watch.

Connecting millions of fans with their favourite match moments and sports icons, the wide range of content will include match highlights, in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match amongst others.

Being featured on the Facebook page of the sports channels of Sony Pictures Networks India, fans will be able to catch up on the action they missed and talk about or share the top moments with their friends and family.