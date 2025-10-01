Cricket Lalit Modi Sparks Fresh Rumours of RCB Sale; Diageo Keeps Silent By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 15:12 [IST]

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have once again found themselves at the centre of ownership speculation after former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi hinted at a potential sale through a post on X.

Modi's remarks have reignited chatter about the Bengaluru-based team possibly changing hands, despite no official confirmation from the current owners, Diageo Plc.

"There have been a lot of rumour about the sale of an IPL franchise specifically RCB - well in the past they have been denied. But it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it," Modi wrote, sparking widespread debate across social media platforms.

RCB's ownership history has always been a talking point. The franchise was originally held by Vijay Mallya before being taken over by Diageo in 2016. Over the years, reports of a sale have surfaced several times, most notably after the stampede during post-title celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this year. At that time, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) sought clarification, and Diageo brushed aside the speculation as "speculative."

Modi, however, suggested that the current situation may be different, even pitching RCB as an attractive asset for foreign investors. He claimed the team could fetch a valuation exceeding $2 billion, a figure much higher than Houlihan Lokey's 2025 IPL Brand Valuation Study, which placed RCB at $269 million.

"I am sure one of the Big Global funds or a Sovereign Fund would desperately like to have them as part of their investment strategy and India strategy. There can be no better investment opportunity I could think of then this one. Good luck to whoever can get their hands on to it. It definitely will set a new record valuation which will just go to show that IPL is the not only the fastest growing Global Sporting league but also the most valuable," Modi added.

Speculation has also linked Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla as a potential suitor, though no formal interest has been announced.

When contacted, Diageo India did not issue a denial, telling Deccan Herald, "Diageo declines to comment on market speculation." The RCB media unit also echoed the same line, saying they had "nothing to share."

For now, the rumours continue to swirl, even as RCB-buoyed by their maiden IPL title earlier this year and the enduring star power of Virat Kohli-remains one of the league's most high-profile and commercially successful franchises.