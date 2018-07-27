Langer handed T20 selection role

Langer was named head coach in May following the departure of Darren Lehmann, the latter stepping down in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The 47-year-old saw his ODI side thrashed 5-0 by England last month and lose the final of their T20 tri-series to Pakistan in Zimbabwe.

Even though the former opener has endured a tough start with the national team, his remit was broadened on Friday.

Langer will "chair" for the T20 panel but, rather than use national selector Trevor Hohns and national talent manager Greg Chappell, he will consult with state talent managers and Big Bash coaches on selection. Hohns and Chappell will focus their attention on Test and ODI cricket.

"This sees Justin take on additional responsibility as both the head coach and lead selector in Twenty20 cricket, as we build towards the ICC World T20 in Australia in 2020," said Pat Howard, Cricket Australia executive general manager – team performance.

"Justin has performed a similar role previously while coach of the Perth Scorchers, and has a wealth of knowledge around the Big Bash League and its players."