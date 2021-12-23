Lanka Premier League 2021: Tickets for grand finale sold out, 11000 fans to grace Hambantota Stadium

With Thisara Perera's Jaffna Kings taking on Bhanuka Rajapaksa's Galle Gladiators in the Final, the tickets for the match were sold out in no time.

Speaking on the development, Mr Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of Dubai-based production giant IPG, the official promoter of LPL, said, "It's absolutely brilliant to see the tickets sold out for the Final of the Lanka Premier League. We've had a host of wonderful fans coming into the stadium throughout the tournament and therefore it was only fitting to have a packed stadium for the last game of the season. I hope that the fans have a great time and they get to watch a terrific contest."

The Galle Gladiators defeated Jaffna Kings by 64 runs in Qualifier 1 to book a place in the Final, while the Jaffna Kings went past Dambulla Giants by 23 runs to make their way to the Final. The Jaffna Kings had finished at the top of the table in the league stage with 6 wins from 8 matches, meanwhile, the Galle Gladiators had finished at second place with 4 wins from 8 matches.

Squads

Jaffna Kings: Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Krishan Sanjula, Suranga Lakmal, Jayden Seales, Ashen Bandara, Upul Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Chanika Gunasekara, Chaturanga de Silva, Rathnaraja Thanuradan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theivendram Dinoshan, Ashan Randika, Krishan Sanjula, Avishka Fernando, Faf du Plessis.

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Isuru Udana, Angelo Jayasinghe, Mohammad Amir, Sarfraz Ahmed, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anwar Ali, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ashan Daniel, Mohommed Shamaaz, Nuwan Thushara, Samit Patel, Suminda Lakshan, Pulina Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Kevin Koththigoda, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Hafeez.