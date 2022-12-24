Lanka Premier League 2022: Jaffna Kings lift third LPL title, Full List of Award Winners, Stats

In the LPL 2022 final, Angelo Matthews-led Colombo Stars posted 163/5 in 20 overs before Jaffna Kings overhauled the target in 19.2 overs.

Batting second, the Kings started their innings on a positive note as openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando dispatched every bad ball towards the boundary line. Gurbaz went back to the Pavillion after scoring 36 runs off 18 balls including four boundaries and two sixes.

Kusal Mendis says LPL is the need of the hour for Sri Lanka people

However, Fernando stayed on the crease and completed his 50 off 43 balls. He also built a 72 runs partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama (44) for the third wicket before Suranga Lakmal removed both batters.

The Kings lost five quick wickets after Samarawickrama went back to the Pavillion. However, it was a little too late for the Stars as Binura Fernando took his team to victory in the last over.

Suranga Lakmal and Benny Howell were the top bowlers for the Stars as they took three and two wickets, respectively.

Thisara Perera believes LPL will unearth youth talents in Sri Lanka

Earlier, Colombo Stars had a bad start after losing the toss. They lost Nishan Madushka (1) on just two runs. Dinesh Chandimal continued his good form as he built up a 75 runs partnership for the second wicket with Charith Asalanka.

Chandimal scored 49 runs off 40 balls, while Asalanka hit 31 runs on just 23 balls before Ravi Bopara (47 not out) played another brilliant knock to take the Stars to a fighting total.

LPL 2022: Sanath Jayasuriya, Wasim Akram signed in as brand ambassadors

For Jaffna Kings, Thisara Perera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage took a wicket each.

Post Match Presentation Comments from LPL 2022 Final

Avishka Fernando, Player of the Match: It wasn't an easy surface, the plan was to bat with the rest of the team. Coming back from injury, this was an important innings and tournament for me.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, Player of the Tournament: Really happy we won it for the third time. Have been working really hard, pleased to see this hard work pay off. I would like to thank Gurbaz, he gave his gloves to me. I just backed myself after the two games this season. Whenever I get a chance, I would like to do well for my country now.

Angelo Mathews, Colombo Stars Captain: Congratulations to Jaffna, they outplayed us. Credit to the boys for turning up, it was physically and mentally challenging. 164 was a very good score, it was stopping and turning. I thought Sadeera and Avishka batted really well, credit to them. LPL is fantastic, the younger boys get to play with the cream of international players, they benefit so much from such a tournament. I give my 100% whichever team I play for, I've worked on my fitness as well, let's see how things go. A final word for the fantastic fans who turned up in such huge numbers.

Thisara Perera, Jaffna Kings Captain: No words to express, I'm really happy. We are not a team, we are like a family. That is the secret to our success. I always tell my boys to be like a family. I have to thank my owner, he gave me the power to select this team. Also want to thank this support staff. Three in a row, so we have done pretty well, this year I was pretty confident we would lift the trophy.

Full List of Award Winners from LPL 2022

Player of the Tournament: Sadeera Samarawickrama (Jaffna Kings)

Player of the Match (Final): Avishka Fernando (Jaffna Kings)

Orange Cap Winner (Most Wickets): Carlos Brathwaite (Kandy Falcons)

Green Cap Winner (Most Runs): Avishka Fernando (Jaffna Kings)

Innovative Player of the Tournament: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Most Sixes in LPL 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Jaffna Kings)

Emerging Player of the Season: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (Jaffna Kings)

Stats from LPL 2022

Most Runs: Avishka Fernando: 339 Runs in 10 innings

Most Sixes: Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 15 sixes

Most Fours: Avishka Fernando - 37 fours

Highest score in a match: Andre Fletcher (Kandy Falcons) - 102 off 67 balls

Highest Average: Sadeera Samarawickrama - 58.80

Most Fifties: Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis (Galle Gladiators) - 3

Most Wickets: Carlos Brathwaite - 18

Best Bowling Figures: Kasun Rajitha (Colombo Stars) - 5/22

Best Economy: Shoaib Malik (Jaffna Kings) - 4.50