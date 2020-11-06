Lanka Premier League rescheduled again, Hambantota to be the single venue

The 23-match league, which was supposed to start on November 21, has been put off by six days to November 27, an SLC statement said.

All the games will now be behind closed doors in the southern town of Hambantota with the final scheduled for December 17.

LPL 2020: Sri Lanka to reconsider start of Lanka Premier League, may shift to UAE

The league was originally scheduled for August, but was moved to November 14 and then November 21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lankan officials said health authorities have agreed to a shorter seven-day quarantine for players, but insist on 14 days of isolation for support staff.

It may be recalled that recently, Bangladesh called off a Sri Lanka tour because of the quarantine restrictions.

Bangladesh call of Lanka tour

"Holding of the tournament in Hambantota and in one venue, enhances our plan of setting up and maintaining an effective bio-secure bubble, and with the approval coming from the government, we're now confident of going ahead with the tournament,'' said SLC Vice President and LPL Tournament Director Ravin Wickramaratne.

Faf du Plessis, Lasith Malinga, Shahid Afridi to play in Lanka Premier League

Some of the leading players currently featuring in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE including Kings XI Punjab's West Indian legend Chris Gayle and Chennai Super Kings' South African professional Faf du Plessis are expected to compete in the LPL 2020.

The IPL will conclude in Dubai on November 10.

The rescheduled calendar of LPL will be released soon. Sony Sports India Network has got the broadcast rights of the matches.