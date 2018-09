Asia Cup 2018: Malinga back in Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup

Malinga, who has taken 301 one-day international wickets, last represented his country in the 50-over format on September 3 last year, though his last white-ball appearance for Sri Lanka was in a Twenty20 international three days later.

Dilruwan Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka and Dushmantha Chameera - who is back from injury - have also been recalled for the tournament.

Sri Lanka face Bangladesh in their Group B opener on September 15 before taking on Afghanistan two days later.

Sri Lanka squad for the Asia Cup: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga.