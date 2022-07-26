Laxmi Ratan Shukla appointed Bengal coach

Announcing the appointment, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said, "I am extremely happy to announce our very own Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the new senior Bengal team coach. The decision is taken by all the office bearers unanimously as we selected the veteran as the most deserving among the other reputed contenders who were up for the slot.

"I am very hopeful that under him Bengal cricket would reach greater heights as we all know his commitment for Bengal cricket. He can connect with the players very smoothly," said Dalmiya.

He further added, "Sourashis Lahiri would be continuing his position as the assistant coach of the Senior Bengal team considering his performance in the recent past. Veteran cricketer and former Bengal coach W V Raman has been appointed as the batting consultant."

He also added that the practice for the senior Bengal team would start at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Shukla said, "First of all thanks to CAB President Avishek Dalmiya, Secretary Snehasish Ganguly, Vice President Naresh Ojha, Jt Secretary Debabrata Das and Treasurer Debasish Ganguly for considering me for this opportunity. It's a new responsibility and I will give my best like I did when I used to play for Bengal.

"I like taking new challenges. All the past coaches for Bengal did a superb job for the team. We have come close to winning trophies in the past but we'll have to climb all the way again to reach the top in the new season," said Shukla.

"My motto is everyone can and everything is possible. I want everyone to believe in themselves, will have to develop the art of holding onto our nerves when the situation is tough. All players who have reached to this level they are alll capable. It's a new year, new season and we are hoping for the best," he added.

"I have learnt from Sourav Ganguly a lot during my playing days, he used to tell us to keep it short and simple and I have always tried to follow that. I think our players are honest like our association and everyone can. We all will give our best to move Bengal cricket forward.

"All coaches involved in all the age-group teams are important, a chain system. Everyone is equally important," he signed off.

Source: CAB