Legends League Cricket 2022: Full Schedule, Format, Fixtures, Venues, TV Channel & Live Streaming Information

Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals will take on Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants to initiate the 20-day-long T20 cricket tournament, starting at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After Kolkata, the action will shift to Lucknow where Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers will take on Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings on September 18.

The fans will have an opportunity to watch mouth-watering contests as some of the biggest T20 specialists in the business such as Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson, and Muttiah Muralitharan are participating in the league.

Format:

Unlike the first edition, the second edition of the LLC has four new franchise-based teams and they will be playing each other twice during the 12-match league stage. There will be 4 rest days in between the matches.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play in the Qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 2 with the winner directly advancing to the final to be played on October 5.

However, the loser of the Qualifier will get another bite of the cherry for they will get to fight with the third-placed team on October 3 to seal a place in the final. The team which finishes fourth after the league stage will be eliminated.

Timings:

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm except the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on September 25 which will have a 4 PM start along with the Qualifier 1 which is also slated for an early start.

Venues:

The league stages will be held across five venues:

Kolkata - Eden Gardens

Lucknow - Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium, Ekana

New Delhi - Arun Jaitley International Stadium, Feroz Shah Kotla

Cuttack - Barabati Stadium

Jodhpur - Barkatullah Khan Stadium

With the first qualifier slated to be held in Jodhpur, the venue for Qualifier 2 and the grand finale will be announced soon.

Where to book tickets:

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Fans can get the tickets for all matches including the Benefit match between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, which will be played on September 16. Tickets for all matches will be available on the platform starting September 5 onwards.

Here is the schedule of the entire tournament:

Date Match No. Team 1 Team 2 Venue & Timings September 16 Special Match India Maharajas World Giants Eden Gardens; 7:30 PM September 17 League Match 01 - Round 01 India Capitals Gujarat Giants Eden Gardens; 7:30 PM September 18 League Match 02 - Round 01 Bhilwara Kings Manipal Tigers Ekana Stadium; 7:30 PM September 19 League Match 03 - Round 01 Gujarat Giants Manipal Tigers Ekana Stadium; 7:30 PM September 20 Rest Day Rest Day Rest Day Rest Day September 21 League Match 04 - Round 01 Bhilwara Kings India Capitals Ekana Stadium; 7:30 PM September 22 League Match 05 - Round 01 Gujarat Giants Manipal Tigers Arun Jaitley Stadium; 7:30 PM September 23 Rest Day Rest Day Rest Day Rest Day September 24 League Match 06 - Round 01 India Capitals Bhilwara Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium; 7:30 PM September 25 League Match 07 - Round 02 India Capitals Gujarat Giants Arun Jaitley Stadium (4 PM start) September 26 League Match 08 - Round 02 Manipal Tigers Bhilwara Kings Barabati Stadium; 7:30 PM September 27 League Match 09 - Round 02 Gujarat Giants Bhilwara Kings Barabati Stadium; 7:30 PM September 28 Rest Day Rest Day Rest Day Rest Day September 29 League Match 10 - Round 02 India Capitals Manipal Tigers Barabati Stadium; 7:30 PM September 30 League Match 11 - Round 02 Gujarat Giants Bhilwara Kings Barkatullah Khan Stadium; 7:30 PM October 1 League Match 12 - Round 02 India Capitals Manipal Tigers Barkatullah Khan Stadium; 7:30 PM October 2 Qualifier 1 Rank 1 Rank 2 Barkatullah Khan Stadium (Early Start) October 3 Eliminator Rank 3 Loser of Q1 TBA October 4 Rest Day Rest Day Rest Day Rest Day October 5 FINAL Winner of Q 1 Winner of Eliminator TBA

Where to watch:

TV Channel: Sony Six & Sony Ten 3

Live Streaming: Sony Liv