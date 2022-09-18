Legends League Cricket 2022: Results, Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Best Performers, Other Stats

Format for new season of LLC
The second edition of the LLC has four new franchise-based teams and they will be playing each other twice during the 12-match league stage. There will be 4 rest days in between the matches.
The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play in the Qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 2 with the winner directly advancing to the final to be played on October 5. The loser of the Qualifier will get another bite of the cherry for they will get to fight with the third-placed team on October 3 to seal a place in the final.
Results
Match 1: September 17: Gujarat Giants beat India Capitals by 5 wickets
Match 2: September 18: Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers
Points Table
|Sr. No./ Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1. Gujarat Giants
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
--
|
2. India Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Manipal Tigers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Bhilwara Kings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
'NRR' - Net Run Rate
Top stats
Batting:
Most Runs: 1. Kevin O'Brien (Gujarat Giants) - 106 runs in 1 matches
Highest Individual Score: Kevin O'Brien - 106
Most Centuries: Kevin O'Brien (GG) and Ashley Nurse (IC) - 1
Most Fifties: 0
Most Sixes: Ashley Nurse (GG) - 9
Most Fours: Dwayne Smith (WI) - 18
Bowling:
Most Wickets: Praveen Tambe (India Capitals) - 3 in 1 match
Best Bowling Figures: Praveen Tambe (India Capitals) - 3/28
Most 3-wicket hauls: Praveen Tambe (India Capitals) - 1
Best Economy: Thisara Perera (IC) - 5.33