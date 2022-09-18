Legends League Cricket 2022: Results, Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Best Performers, Other Stats

Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals faced Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata and initiated the 20-day-long T20 cricket tournament. After Kolkata leg, the teams will move to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium (Ekana), Luckknow where Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers will face on Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings on September 18.

The opening match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants witnessed a century in both the innings of a high scoring contest. Batting for India Capitals, Nurse scorched the ground with an innings of 103 not out off 43 balls to help the team post 179/7 in 20 overs. In response, Kevin O'Brien slammed 61-ball 107 runs and helped his team secure a big win.

The fans are getting an opportunity to watch mouth-watering contests as some of the biggest T20 specialists in the business such as Kevin O'Brien, Ashley Nurse, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson, Graeme Swann, Imran Tahir, Virender Sehwag, and Muttiah Muralitharan are participating in the league.

Format for new season of LLC The second edition of the LLC has four new franchise-based teams and they will be playing each other twice during the 12-match league stage. There will be 4 rest days in between the matches. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play in the Qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 2 with the winner directly advancing to the final to be played on October 5. The loser of the Qualifier will get another bite of the cherry for they will get to fight with the third-placed team on October 3 to seal a place in the final. Results Match 1: September 17: Gujarat Giants beat India Capitals by 5 wickets Match 2: September 18: Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Points Table Sr. No./ Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points NRR 1. Gujarat Giants 1 1 0 0 0 2 -- 2. India Capitals 1 0 1 0 0 0 -- Manipal Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- Bhilwara Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 'NRR' - Net Run Rate Top stats Batting: Most Runs: 1. Kevin O'Brien (Gujarat Giants) - 106 runs in 1 matches Highest Individual Score: Kevin O'Brien - 106 Most Centuries: Kevin O'Brien (GG) and Ashley Nurse (IC) - 1 Most Fifties: 0 Most Sixes: Ashley Nurse (GG) - 9 Most Fours: Dwayne Smith (WI) - 18 Bowling: Most Wickets: Praveen Tambe (India Capitals) - 3 in 1 match Best Bowling Figures: Praveen Tambe (India Capitals) - 3/28 Most 3-wicket hauls: Praveen Tambe (India Capitals) - 1 Best Economy: Thisara Perera (IC) - 5.33