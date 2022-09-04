Legends League Cricket Season 2: Gujarat Giants sign Chris Gayle

The Jamaican all-rounder will dawn the Giants colour alongside Virender Sehwag as the Legends League Cricket kicks off from September 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

As per the draft rules, franchises have three days to finalise their respective squad including any additional choice of Cricket Legend with their available franchise purse.

Giants had already spent INR 5,51,80,000 to buy 15 stalwarts on Friday (September 2), during the virtual draft and were left with INR 2,48,20,000 to finalise their squad.

"After Friday's draft, Gujarat Giants had clearly expressed their desire to buy Chris Gayle with the remaining purse from their individual INR 8 Cr franchise purse. We facilitated the discussion and are glad that Gayle will be seen playing for the Adani Sportsline team," said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket.

The dynamic West Indian is not only a T20 specialist, he holds numerous records to his name. He also happens to be a favourite with fans for his batting style and on field antics.

Gayle will have the company of fellow teammate and West Indian batter Lendl Simmons along with local favourite Parthiv Patel. Gayle could open the batting with skipper Sehwag.

Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis and former New Zealand captain and left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori will be spearheading the spin department whereas Mitchell McClenaghan will lead the pace bowling department.

Here is a look at the Gujarat Giants squad for Legends League Cricket season 2:

Player Country Role Virender Sehwag (Captain) India Batter Parthiv Patel India Wicketkeeper Chris Gayle West Indies Batter Elton Chigumbura Zimbabwe All-rounder Chris Tremlett England Bowler Richard Levi South Africa Batter Graeme Swann England Bowler Joginder Sharma India Bowler Ashoke Dinda India Bowler Daniel Vettori New Zealand Bowler Kevin O'Brien Ireland All-rounder Stuart Binny India All-rounder Mitchell Mcclenaghan New Zealand Bowler Lendl Simmons West Indies Batter Manvinder Bisla India Wicketkeeper Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Bowler