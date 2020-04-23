Cricket
Lessons Cheteshwar Pujara gave to Mohammed Shami at nets

By
Lessons Cheteshwar Pujara gave to Mohammed Shami at nets as the Indian pacer says Pujara plays him best during the nets
New Delhi, April 23: With the coronavirus outbreak keeping everyone indoors, sportspersons have been taking to social media to interact with other sportspersons as well as fans and in an Instagram live with Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary, India pacer Mohammed Shami said that Cheteshwar Pujara is the one batsman who plays him best in the Indian team.

"Cheteshwar Pujara plays me the best during net sessions, he is a very dedicated player, and he hates getting dismissed during net sessions, whenever he is batting, the bowler gets the idea about how much you are drifting away from the off stump," he revealed.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Shami had said that even when bowling to a batsman of Virat Kohli's caliber, one must look to work on the batsman's weak zone.

"There are a lot of things that come with playing and spending quality time with another player. You not only come to know of his strengths, but also of his weaknesses. As a bowler, you need to keep working on the weak zones. There is no denying the fact that he is the best in the business, but even the best have those little flaws which you can work on. You just need to pick on one factor and focus on that.

"Say for example, which has been the area that has troubled a batsman in recent times? You then work on that. I have dismissed him quite a few times (in the IPL) and without getting into much details, I will say you have to just work on the weak zone," he revealed.

Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
