West Indies vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: Lewis powers Windies to series sweep

By Nicholas Mcgee
Evin Lewis scored his first International century
Evin Lewis scored his first International century

Grernada, Janaury 13: Evin Lewis scored a century as West Indies swept the ODI series with Ireland 3-0 by securing a five-wicket Duckworth-Lewis-Stern victory.

The Windies already had the series wrapped up going into Sunday's finale in Grenada, and they were again dominant in St George's.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie led by example with 71 while Andy McBrine gave the innings late impetus with an unbeaten 25.

However, the tourists were bowled out for 203 as leg-spinner Hayden Walsh (4-36) and Oshane Thomas (3-41) starred with the ball for the Windies.

That target proved well within the reach of the Windies in a rain-affected chase, which saw them pursue a revised target of 197 from 47 overs.

Lewis, who struck 99 in the opening game, was the talisman once more as he hit six fours and five maximums in a superb 97-ball knock, scoring his first international century in the Windies.

Nicholas Pooran added an unbeaten 43, with the Windies surpassing the target with 64 balls to spare. Attention now turns to a three-match T20I series, which begins at the same venue on Wednesday (January 15).

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo was called up for the T20s on Sunday (January 12) after coming out of international retirement.

Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
