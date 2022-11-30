Livingstone to make Test debut as England begin tour of Pakistan

Livingstone will bat at number eight in Rawalpindi after seeing off competition from Will Jacks, as well as offering a spin-bowling option for Ben Stokes' side.

Meanwhile, another significant change sees Ben Duckett come in for his first Test appearance since 2016, replacing Alex Lees at the top of the batting order.

Asked about Livingstone's qualities, Stokes highlighted the way his style fits the aggressive philosophy of head coach Brendon McCullum.

"He's one of those cricketers who can come on from anywhere and take a wicket when the ball's flowing the opposition's way," Stokes said.

"It was a pretty simple conversation I had with him, actually before we went out to Australia for the [T20] World Cup. I obviously told him where we stood in terms of him playing some red-ball cricket out in the subcontinent.

"With the skill he has with the ball and the way he plays with the bat, [he] is very aligned with how me and Baz want to see the team play. He jumped at the opportunity.

"He's a very natural cricketer, he's going to go out there and really express himself."

England's three-Test series will be their first in Pakistan for 17 years, with safety concerns preventing the team from visiting after the Sri Lanka team bus was targeted by gunmen on a 2009 tour.

England returned to the country for a seven-match T20I series during September and October this year, winning four of those contests.