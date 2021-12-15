'Life turns a full circle' - Twitterati lash out as Kohli refutes Ganguly's claim on T20I captaincy

Virat Kohli confirms his sacking as India ODI captain: 'There was no prior communication'

After the team was announced, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had made a statement saying, he had requested Kohli to not step down as T20I skipper. But with Kohli refusing to do so, the board decided to remove him as ODI skipper as they did not want split captaincy. When Kohli had announced his decision to step down as T20I skipper prior to the T20 World Cup, the Indian captain had said he would continue to lead the side in the other two formats.

But his unceremonious removal as ODI skipper left fans fuming and furthermore Kohli's statement on Wednesday left Twitter divided. When asked about it, Kohli claimed he wasn't asked not to quit T20I captaincy and that contradicted Ganguly's statement.

During the pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, Kohli said, "I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team selection. The chief selector (Chetan Sharma) discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won't be the captain and I said fine. There was no prior communication."

Kohli further added, "When I decided to leave the T20I captaincy and approached the BCCI about my decision, it was received well. There was no offence or hesitation, I wasn't told to reconsider it. It was received well; I was told it's progressive and it's in the right direction."

Kohli's statement sent Twitteratti into a frenzy as they lashed out against BCCI and criticised President Sourav Ganguly.

As they say history repeats itself Ganguly does to #Kohli what was once done to him and life turns full circle. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 15, 2021

You Made Two mistakes :



1) U defended Shami against RW trolls



2) And u didn’t defended Modi govt consistently though ur tweets.#Kohli pic.twitter.com/icd5flj7aZ — Abdul Qadir 🇮🇳 (@AQadir97) December 15, 2021

Most influential cricket board, most prized cricket tournament, some of the biggest ever cricketers - you can do so much with these ingredients but you end up making a soap opera. Shameful!#Kohli #BCCI — Shirshendu Roy (@Shirsh9) December 15, 2021

Not been following the story too well but from all reports, it sounds like Virat Kohli cut a CM Punk like pipe bomb promo on the BCCI #IndvSA #Kohli pic.twitter.com/EmvCBqATnh — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 15, 2021

Virat Kohli said, "I wasn't told to not leave the T20i captaincy".

Every cricket lover to BCCI -

Ganguly + Jay shah + Ambani + Dravid = Rohit Captain / Kholi sacked #Kohli pic.twitter.com/Yxr29xq9bq — Akshay Dubey Vlogs (@noonecreate) December 15, 2021

With Virat Kohli today's press conference everything is clear



Its not Virat Vs Rohit Sharma

Its actually Virat Vs BCCI



Sourav Ganguly , Jay Shah, the @BCCI , selection committee is making the team collapse



Request to Virat & Rohit fans to stay together #ShameOnBCC pic.twitter.com/UKZ0y3HRa1 — AADITYA🇮🇳 (🕉️☪️✝️☬) (@beingaaditya02) December 15, 2021

Rubbishing Saurav Ganguly's claims, Virat Kohli says: "I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy."



I'd trust Kohli over Ganguly any day.



Especially when one is playing his heart out for India and the other is working under Jay Shah#ViratKohli — Parth MN (@parthpunter) December 15, 2021