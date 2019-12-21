Like father, like son: Rahul Dravid's son Samit notches up a double century in U-14 cricket match in Kolkata

Playing for Vice-President's XI, Samit scored 201 against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Kolkata. His 256-ball innings was studded with 22 fours. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first-innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second essay. He also picked up three wickets in the match.

Earlier last year, as a birthday gift for his dad, Samit struck 98 in a domestic game. Samit, then 13, while playing for Mallya Aditi International School in the BTR Cup for Under-14 Division II, hit 98 to guide his school to a win over Carmel High School three days ago (January 8, 2018). The BTR Cup is organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Dravid is one of the batting greats of the Indian cricket as the Karnataka cricketer slammed 36 centuries in 164 Tests, with 270 being his highest total. The classical right-handed middle-order batsman amassed 13288 runs in the longer format of the game. Dravid has also played 344 ODIs for India and aggregated 10889 runs and slammed 12 centuries.

Meanwhile on Friday (December 20), BCCI President Sourav Ganguly asserted that Jasprit Bumrah's fitness evaluation will be done at the National Cricket Academy after it was speculated that the Rahul Dravid-led body is not keen to conduct the test in Bengaluru. Bumrah is on his way to regaining fitness after being laid low by a stress fracture of the back. He recently bowled at India's net practice ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

"I am not aware of the issue. But Indian players will have to go back to NCA and we will make sure it's comfortable and logistically easier," Ganguly told reporters here.

He was responding to a report that Dravid had declined Bumrah's request for a fitness test at the NCA. It was said that the former India captain is miffed with Bumrah's decision to undergo rehabilitation under private trainers instead of the ones from NCA.

"NCA has to be the first and final point for International cricketers. it's a place for Indian cricketers. Everyone has to go through NCA," asserted Ganguly.

Ganguly recently visited NCA and held discussions with Dravid, who was appointed the head of cricket there in July this year.

"There's huge hope from Rahul. He's been a tremendous player. You will get perfection and commitment. We will sort it out," he said. "We have given Dravid the charge at the NCA to get it more organised. Ultimately we will extend his role. I've spoken to him and the office-bearers. You will get to know the details in a week's time," he added.