Lockdown days: When Javed Miandad threw Ravi Shastri into swimming pool

But there was a time in the 80s and 90s and even in the early 2000s when India and Pakistan met often for bilateral series. Despite the political tension between the two countries, players from either side shared cordiality among them. Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad recalled such an incident during the Bangalore Test in 1987.

"During the Bangalore Test, both the teams were staying in the same hotel. There was not much to do around there. In the evening, we all used to spend time together. It was around Holi season," Miandad recalled in a YouTube video shared by him.

Miandad recounted how the players coloured each other's faces while invading the rooms. "People started playing Holi in the hotel. I remember we even entered Imran Khan's room and everyone was putting colours on each other. We did not even leave Indian cricketers. They, of course, had no problems," he added.

Miandad further recalled that he picked up Ravi Shastri from his room and threw him in the swimming pool. "Ravi Shastri was hiding himself. We entered his room, and we picked him up and we threw him in the pool. All of us really enjoyed together," he said.

Miandad said it was Pakistan's best tour to India and said that everyone should participate and enjoy each other's festivals. "It was Pakistan's best tour. We were invited everywhere. We all celebrated Holi together. Everyone should participate in each other's festivals. I don't see no harm in it," he said.

The Bangalore Test in 1987 was the final Test of Sunil Gavaskar, though India lost the low-scoring match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium by 16 runs. Gavaskar bowed out with a masterly 96 on a pitch that turned square.