Lockdown diaries: Virat Kohli shares inspiring workout videos from home, puts social media in awe - Watch

The explosive batsman has been in self-isolation with his wife Anushka Sharma in Mumbai during the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the talented cricketer was posting funny videos and messages on his social media handle but he has now decided to share his workout videos from his home.

In the video, Kohli gave a glimpse of how he's working out at home amidst lockdown and giving major fitness goals to millions of his fans.

He also captioned the video with a short message, "Earn it. Don't demand it." The post went viral on social media with over 19 lakh views within an hour on Instagram. Later in the day, the cricketer posted another workout video.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers and former India teammate Harbhajan Singh commended the cricketer and appreciated his workout video.

Meanwhile, amidst the lockdown, Team India's strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb, in consultation with physio Nitin Patel, has customised routines for Kohli and company to ensure they stay in top shape despite the pandemic induced break.

The team management revealed last month that the duo of Webb and Patel have made player specific routines for all the contracted players to ensure that they can continue to stay in shape even as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak.

"All the players, irrespective of whether they play red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket or all formats have been given fitness routines which they are to follow and give updates to Webb and Patel from time to time. The routines have been created keeping in mind the demands of the players. So, for example, a bowler will has been given exercises which work to make his core and lower body strong. Similarly, a batsman has been given exercises which also work on his shoulders and wrists," a source was quoted by IANS as saying.

The source further added that the routines have been made keeping in mind the workout patterns of the players.