Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lockdown diaries: Virat Kohli shares inspiring workout videos from home, puts social media in awe - Watch

By

Mumbai, May 21: India skipper Virat Kohli is a known fitness freak and the 31-year-old is no less than an inspiration to several athletes as well as the fans. The Delhi-cricketer has established himself as one of the fittest cricketers in the world and often credits his good form to his fitness.

The explosive batsman has been in self-isolation with his wife Anushka Sharma in Mumbai during the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the talented cricketer was posting funny videos and messages on his social media handle but he has now decided to share his workout videos from his home.

In the video, Kohli gave a glimpse of how he's working out at home amidst lockdown and giving major fitness goals to millions of his fans.

He also captioned the video with a short message, "Earn it. Don't demand it." The post went viral on social media with over 19 lakh views within an hour on Instagram. Later in the day, the cricketer posted another workout video.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers and former India teammate Harbhajan Singh commended the cricketer and appreciated his workout video.

Meanwhile, amidst the lockdown, Team India's strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb, in consultation with physio Nitin Patel, has customised routines for Kohli and company to ensure they stay in top shape despite the pandemic induced break.

The team management revealed last month that the duo of Webb and Patel have made player specific routines for all the contracted players to ensure that they can continue to stay in shape even as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak.

"All the players, irrespective of whether they play red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket or all formats have been given fitness routines which they are to follow and give updates to Webb and Patel from time to time. The routines have been created keeping in mind the demands of the players. So, for example, a bowler will has been given exercises which work to make his core and lower body strong. Similarly, a batsman has been given exercises which also work on his shoulders and wrists," a source was quoted by IANS as saying.

The source further added that the routines have been made keeping in mind the workout patterns of the players.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 13:56 [IST]
Other articles published on May 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue