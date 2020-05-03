Cricket
Long way to go for Rohit Sharma to achieve success of MS Dhoni but I am sure he will get there: Ambati Rayudu

By

New Delhi, May 3: Senior India discard and Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu believes Rohit Sharma has picked up MS Dhoni's brains in terms of captaincy.

While interacting with Chennai Super Kings' on their Instagram handle, the Hyderabad cricketer - who has played under Dhoni in CSK and Rohit's Mumbai Indians - said that the Mumbaikar is going in the right direction.

When asked to compare the captaincy skills of Dhoni and Rohit, Rayudu said since most of the players in the current Indian side have debuted under Dhoni, they have learnt something or the other from the legendary India captain.

"We all have played under Dhoni bhai, we made our debuts under him. So be it Rohit, or Virat, or myself, we have all learnt a lot from him. Same could be said about Rohit if you talk about his captaincy. He has learnt a lot from him, there won't be much difference but I think he is going in the right direction. Long way to go for him and to achieve the success of Dhoni but I am sure he will get there," said Rayudu.

When asked about Suresh Raina's international future, Rayudu exuded confidence that the veteran cricketer still has a lot of cricket left in him.

"I can bet on his India comeback. He has a lot of cricket left in him. He was looking in sublime touch during the training sessions before the IPL. It's sad that the tournament got cancelled indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. But whenever IPL starts, you'll see him in action," he added further.

Rayudu added that he had a good time training with Raina in the CSK training camp and the experience was quite nostalgic for him as he has known Raina since Under-19 days.

When asked what sets CSK and MI fans apart, Rayudu said, "CSK fans are very emotional, MI fans are not that emotional. Also, fans here (in South India) are much aware and their understanding of the game is quite high," he asserted.

Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 19:12 [IST]
