Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

LPL 2020: Canada batsman Ravindrapal Singh tests positive for Covid 19

By
LPL 2020: Canada batsman Ravindrapal Singh tests positive for Covid 19
LPL 2020: Canada batsman Ravindrapal Singh tests positive for Covid 19

Colombo, November 20: Canada batsman Ravinderpal Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) and has been isolated for treatment.

Although Singh travelled in the same flight and bus as several other players, including Andre Russell, Ravinderpal's positive test will not have an impact on any other player's or official's involvement in the tournament, according to tournament organisers, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"Ravinderpal has been sent for treatment at another hotel in the area, which has been set up like a hospital. He is not at the same hotel as the others, and they are all in their bubble. The others will be training and preparing for the tournament as usual," said Anil Mohan, CEO of the IPG Group company, which is organising the LPL.

Ravinderpal was set to play for the Colombo Kings franchise but his availability for the tournament now depends on his recovery. LPL's inaugural season will start next week despite star players including Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga and others have pulled out of the tournament.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26. Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16.

More LANKA PREMIER LEAGUE News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs AUS ODI/T20 tickets sold out
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More