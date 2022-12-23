LSG Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Lucknow Super Giants Players With Price in IPL 2023

The Super Giants entered the IPL 2023 Auction with the third-highest team purse of Rs 23.35 crore and looked to fill up 10 slots with a maximum of 4 overseas players.

LSG's performance in its debut season was good and that is the reason why the team management retained the core group of players. KL Rahul - who was bought by the franchise for Rs 17 crore - was also the top run-scorer for the side in the tournament.

Team also retained its key overseas players i.e. Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock and Mark Wood. Both Stoinis and De Kock played some impactful knocks for LSG and reposed the team management's faith. However, they failed to cross the final two hurdles and couldn't achieve what fellow debutants Gujarat Titans managed to do i.e. lift the title in the debut edition.

Lucknow-based franchise witnessed notable contributions from its young players. Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan left everyone impressed with their performance and showed they have in them to be the next big thing in Indian cricket, provided they keep learning.

The team management also retained some India names in the squad and the likes of Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and K Gowtham will provide the stability to the side with the vast experience they bring from their domestic and India stints.

Now, here is a look at how the LSG 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:

Player Country Role U/C/A Price in INR KL Rahul India Batter Capped Rs 17 Crore Marcus Stoinis Australia All-rounder Capped Rs 10 Crore Avesh Khan India Bowler Capped Rs 10 Crore Krunal Pandya India All-Rounder Capped Rs 8.25 crore Mark Wood England Bowler Capped Rs 7.50 Crore Quinton De Kock South Africa Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 6.75 Crore Deepak Hooda India All-rounder Capped Rs 5.75 Crore Ravi Bishnoi India Bowler Capped Rs 4 Crore K Gowtham India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 90 Lakhs Kyle Mayers West Indies All-rounder Capped Rs 50 Lakhs Karan Sharma India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Mohsin Khan India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Mayank Yadav India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Ayush Badoni India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Manan Vohra India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 lakh

LSG Players Bought At IPL 2023 Auction

Player Country U/C/A Role Base Price in INR Bought For in INR Nicholas Pooran West Indies Capped Wicketkeeper 2 Crore 16 Crore Jaydev Unadkat India Capped Fast Bowler 50 Lakh 50 Lakh Yash Thakur India Uncapped Bowler 20 Lakh 45 Lakh Romario Shepherd West Indies Capped Bowler 50 Lakh 50 Lakh Daniel Sams Australia Capped All-Rounder 75 Lakh 75 Lakh

