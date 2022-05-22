LSG vs RCB IPL Eliminator 2022: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue, Route to Playoffs, Key Battles

Both LSG and RCB possess some heavy duty players and this could thrill us every second.

So, we are looking at the Eliminator match between LSG vs RCB through time, date, venue, route to playoffs and key battles.

1. IPL 2022 Eliminator Date, Venue

The IPL 2022 Eliminator will be played on May 25 at the Eden Gardens stadium at Kolkata.

2. IPL 2022 Eliminator Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

The IPL 2022 Eliminator will be played from 7.30 PM IST with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be live on Star Sports Networks and Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

3. LSG Route to playoffs

March 28: LSG lost to GT

March 31: LSG beat CSK (2 pts)

April 4: LSG beat SRH (4 pts)

April 7: LSG beat DC (6 pts)

April 10: LSG lost to RR

April 16: LSG beat MI (8 pts)

April 19: LSG lost to RCB

April 24: LSG beat MI (10 pts)

April 29: LSG beat PBKS (12 pts)

May 1: LSG beat DC (14 pts)

May 7: LSG beat KKR (16 pts)

May 10: LSG lost to GT

May 15: LSG lost to RR

May 18: LSG beat KKR (18 pts, Qualified).

4. RCB route to Playoffs

March 27: RCB lost to PBKS

March 30: RCB beat KKR (2 pts)

April 4: RCB beat RR (4 pts)

April 9: RCB beat MI (6 pts)

April 12: RCB lost to CSK

April 16: RCB beat DC (8 pts)

April 19: RCB beat LSG (10 pts)

April 23: RCB lost to SRH

April 26: RCB lost to RR

April 30: RCB lost to GT

May 4: RCB beat CSK (12 pts)

May 8: RCB beat SRH (14 pts)

May 13: RCB lost to PBKS

May 19: RCB beat GT (16 points, Qualified to playoffs after DC lost to MI).

5 LSG vs RCB Key battles

Lucknow Super Giants are playing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Eliminator and here we are looking at few personal battles that can determine the course of the match.

1 Josh Hazlewood vs KL Rahul / Quinton de Kock: The LSG have a crack opening pair in skipper Rahul and De Kock. In Hazlewood, the RCB have a perfect answer to the duo. The Australian fast bowler bowls the hard length and can obtain early wickets, as RCB need early inroads into Lucknow line-up.

2 LSG middle-order vs Wanindu Hasaranga: Hasaranga has been hugely effective for RCB, evidenced by his 24 wickets from 14 matches. He has often tangled the opposition batting line-up with tight spells and also bagged wickets to add to the pressure. The LSG middle-order has accomplished players of spin like Deepak Hooda, and power-hitters such as Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis. The battle between the Sri Lankan spinner and them will be massively impactful.

3 Mohsin Khan vs RCB line-up: The LSG left-arm pacer has been quite impressive in the IPL 2022 so far, taking wickets as well as holding up runs. In power plays, in the middle overs and at death, Mohsin has been effective in all spaces of a T20 match. RCB will have to nullify him.

4 Ravi Bishnoi vs Glenn Maxwell / Dinesh Karthik: Both Maxwell and Karthik love the ball coming on to the bat. LSG leg-spinner Bishnoi should keep the tempo calm and force the RCB duo into mistakes. Otherwise, they can run away with the match.