Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 Playoffs: LSG's route to knockouts, Key players, Stats

Gujarat Titans have already qualified and they will finish as the top team in the league phase. LSG, though qualified, will have to wait for other matches’ result to know where they will finish — 2nd or 3rd.

If they finish second, then LSG will face GT in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 on May 24 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Here we are looking at how LSG qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs — route to playoffs, key players and stats.

1 LSG Route to playoffs

March 28: LSG lost to GT

March 31: LSG beat CSK (2 pts)

April 4: LSG beat SRH (4 pts)

April 7: LSG beat DC (6 pts)

April 10: LSG lost to RR

April 16: LSG beat MI (8 pts)

April 19: LSG lost to RCB

April 24: LSG beat MI (10 pts)

April 29: LSG beat PBKS (12 pts)

May 1: LSG beat DC (14 pts)

May 7: LSG beat KKR (16 pts)

May 10: LSG lost to GT

May 15: LSG lost to RR

May 18: LSG beat KKR (18 pts, Qualified).

2 Key Players for LSG, Stats

KL Rahul: Rahul led the LSG from front and for once we saw him as an engaging, emoting captain. Whether it is field placing or bowling changes, Rahul looked part of it, and he did not seem to be a reluctant leader. He was confident about the decisions he made and led the team from the front. Gautam Gambhir and Rahul seemed to have struck a nice chord as coach and captain.

Matches: 14, Runs: 537, Avg: 48.81, 100: 2, 50: 3.

Quinton de Kock: The South African handled the three-point role of wicketkeeper, opener and a senior member of the side with ease. The LSG benefitted immensely from his assured presence on the field. QDK repaid LSG’s faith in gold when he blasted a 70-ball 140 against KKR that spurred them into the playoffs. De Kock also made his runs at a wonderful strike rate of 149.

Matches: 14, Runs: 502, Avg: 38.61, 100: 1, 50: 3.

Deepak Hooda: This was a real unexpected bonus for the LSG. Hooda provided meat and muscle to the Lucknow middle-order with consistent contributions. He worked as a wonderful link between the top order and the bevy all-rounders who batted in the lower middle-order.

Matches: 14, Runs: 406, Avg: 31.23, 100: 0, 50: 4.

Mohsin Khan: It is safe to assume that not many would have heard let alone seen Mohsin Khan, the strapping left-arm pacer. Mohsin broke into the LSG line-up a bit late and has made a mighty impression. His economy rate is an astounding 5.93 across 8 matches.

Matches: 8, Wickets: 13, Best bowling: 4/16

Avesh Khan: The pacer continued his good run in the IPL, and this time for the LSG. Avesh had occasionally gave away some runs but he also picked up wickets at crucial junctures and the Lucknow side will be hoping for Avesh to carry on that form in IPL 2022 playoffs as well.

Matches: 12, Wickets: 17, Best bowling: 4/24

Jason Holder: Holder did not have great time with the bat in the IPL 2022. But with the ball he made some telling contributions. His run rate over 9 might suggest that he was expensive but the West Indian also brought crucial breakthroughs at the right juncture.

3. LSG Captain’s comments

KL Rahul, LSG Captain: I should probably get paid more for games like this. We had missed games like this, in this season. There haven't been many games that have gone down to the last ball, maybe some which went to the last over. Happy to be on the other side. We could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost due to some poor cricket. Good way to finish the last game of the league season.

“Credit to both teams to make such a brilliant game of cricket. Can't say we held our nerves better because it was a matter of three runs. For Stoinis to execute those plans in the last two balls to get us the win, was brilliant. We batted well, started well with the bat. We knew that KKR would come hard at us, credit to them as they kept playing good shots.

“The only talk during timeouts was to back your best balls. The minute we went away from the plans was when it became easier for the batters. Good learning for us. Wins like these help to keep the team together. I was a spectator today in the last few overs. He (De Kock) was striking the ball so crisply and cleanly.

“What we lacked in some of the games were that the guys who were having good days weren't winning us games. Guys getting 30s and 40s had to get us 80s and 90s, and that's exactly what he did. Everyone has been brilliant, starting with Lewis, that catch was brilliant.

“He's been struggling with tummy issues for the last few weeks, been in and out of the team. Never easy. Didn't get to bat today. But that's what you want to see from players, their desire to contribute in any way possible.

“Mohsin has been outstanding for us in the last few games. He's got the skills but the key thing has been his knowledge of when to use those skills. He'll be donning the Blue jersey soon the way he is going.”