Lucknow Super Giants (LPS) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

Lucknow, March 7: One of the two new IPL sides, Lucknow Super Giants, will start their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against debutants Gujarat Titans on March 28 at Wankhede Stadium.
Led by star India cricketer KL Rahul, the Lucknow side is placed in Group A alongside Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians.
Mentored by former India cricketer and two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir, the league debutants will be aiming to start their campaign on a positive note.
Lucknow Super Giants will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI). They will face Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final league game at DY Patil Stadium on May 18.
Here's the full schedule, venues and timing of all Lucknow Super Giants matches in IPL 2022.
March 28 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants @ 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
March 31 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings @ 7.30 PM Brabourne - CCI
April 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants @ 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals @ 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 10 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants @ 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 16 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants @ 3.30 PM Brabourne - CCI
April 19 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 24 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians @ 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 29 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants @ 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
May 1 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants @ 3.30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
May 10 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans @ 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
May 15 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals @ 7.30 PM Brabourne - CCI
May 18 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants @ 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium
