Malmo T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Malmo Cricket Club vs Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening

Malmo Cricket Club lost their second game to Ariana AKIF by 32 runs. On the other hand, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening got their second match abandoned against Gothenburg Cricket Club.

Malmo Cricket Club and Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening are yet to register their first win in the league. The bowlers of Malmo Cricket Club need to concede less in order to open the team's account in the points table. Meanwhile, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening need to improve their batting.

Captain:

Hassan Zaigham

Vice-Captain:

Hammad Rafiq

Probable Playing XIs

Malmo Cricket Club: Bilal Zaigham, Yarjan Mohammadi, Hammad Rafiq, Saqlain Karamat, Qaiser Munir, Sunny Sharma, Nikhil Mathur, Rajan Sharma, Zaker Taqawi, Hassan Zaigham, Pradeep Bhardwaj.

Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening: Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovuru, Muhammad Ayaz Hussain, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Muhammad Tarar, Mohsin Ullah Safi, Rama Mohan Reddy, Shahbaz Ishaq, Farhad Zamani, Zia Rahman, Mohammad Wakas.

Best 14

Wicket-keepers: Zaker Taqawi, Nasirali Kovuru

Batsmen: Saqlain Karamat, Muhammad Tarar, Rama Mohan Reddy, Muhammad Ayaz Hussain, Bilal Zaigham

All-rounders: Hammad Rafiq, Yarjan Mohammadi, Sher Rahman, Farhad Zamani

Bowlers: Hassan Zaigham, Shahbaz Ishaq, Rajan Sharma.

Match Details

Date: 6 August 2020

Time: 9 PM (IST)

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo

Live Ball-by-Ball Commentary: SportsTiger App