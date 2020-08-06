Malmo T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Malmo Cricket Club vs Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening

New Delhi, Aug 6: With 1 point from two matches, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening are at the third spot in the five-team Group B table. Their NRR is -3.386. Even after playing two matches, Malmo Cricket Club have failed to open their account. They take the bottom spot in the table with an NRR of -3.100. However, both the teams are winless so far in the league.
Malmo Cricket Club lost their second game to Ariana AKIF by 32 runs. On the other hand, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening got their second match abandoned against Gothenburg Cricket Club.
Malmo Cricket Club and Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening are yet to register their first win in the league. The bowlers of Malmo Cricket Club need to concede less in order to open the team's account in the points table. Meanwhile, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening need to improve their batting.
Captain:
Hassan Zaigham
Vice-Captain:
Hammad Rafiq
Probable Playing XIs
Malmo Cricket Club: Bilal Zaigham, Yarjan Mohammadi, Hammad Rafiq, Saqlain Karamat, Qaiser Munir, Sunny Sharma, Nikhil Mathur, Rajan Sharma, Zaker Taqawi, Hassan Zaigham, Pradeep Bhardwaj.
Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening: Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovuru, Muhammad Ayaz Hussain, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Muhammad Tarar, Mohsin Ullah Safi, Rama Mohan Reddy, Shahbaz Ishaq, Farhad Zamani, Zia Rahman, Mohammad Wakas.
Best 14
Wicket-keepers: Zaker Taqawi, Nasirali Kovuru
Batsmen: Saqlain Karamat, Muhammad Tarar, Rama Mohan Reddy, Muhammad Ayaz Hussain, Bilal Zaigham
All-rounders: Hammad Rafiq, Yarjan Mohammadi, Sher Rahman, Farhad Zamani
Bowlers: Hassan Zaigham, Shahbaz Ishaq, Rajan Sharma.
Match Details
Date: 6 August 2020
Time: 9 PM (IST)
Venue: Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo
