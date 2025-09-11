Cricket ‘Match should go on’: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea to stop IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 18:13 [IST]

IND vs PAK: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to urgently take up a petition seeking cancellation of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 match scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

The petition, filed by four law students, argued that holding the marquee contest so soon after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor was "against national interest" and undermined the sacrifices of the armed forces and civilians who lost their lives.

The matter was mentioned before a Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, with the counsel pressing for immediate listing. However, the judges saw no urgency in the matter and were clear in their stance. "What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be," Justice Maheshwari remarked when the lawyer insisted on an early hearing.

The petitioners had urged the court to hear the matter by Friday, pointing out that the high-voltage clash was set for Sunday, and any delay would render the plea meaningless. But the Bench remained unconvinced. "Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. The match should go on," the court observed, effectively closing the door on the last-minute challenge.

The plea emphasized that staging such a fixture in the immediate aftermath of the recent terror strike sent a message inconsistent with "national dignity" and risked hurting public sentiment. Nonetheless, the Bench refrained from intervening in the scheduling of the sporting event, indicating that it was not a matter warranting judicial interference at this stage.

India and Pakistan, whose encounters often transcend the boundary of sport, are slated to meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14 in what is expected to be one of the most-watched games of the Asia Cup. With the Supreme Court's refusal to entertain the plea, the much-anticipated clash appears set to go ahead as planned.

The order underscores the judiciary's reluctance to step into sporting or scheduling matters unless there is a clear constitutional or legal violation, and leaves the cricketing rivalry untouched despite the political and emotional backdrop.