Maxwell imitates legends! Watch the video!

Bengaluru, September 18: Trust Glenn Maxwell's impersonating skills. Makers of Don Bradman Cricket - The Big Ant - has come up with a fully licensed cricket game, giving gamers an experience of 'the most realistic and authentic recreation of the sport', reports Fox Sports.

The gaming technology enables the users to be in the shoes of any of their favourite cricketers including this year's men and women's Ashes which will be played in Australia this summer.

Glenn Maxwell is the Rory Bremner of his time.pic.twitter.com/d2XXnIAmPf — The Cricket Paper (@TheCricketPaper) September 18, 2017

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said the game helps them reach out to younger fans.

"Cricket Australia's new strategy recognises the growing role that gaming can play in reaching younger fans.

"And by working with the likes of Big Ant to develop products that meet this need we are positioning ourselves as leaders in the cricket gaming space globally.

"The anticipation for the summer of cricket is building and this game will give our fans another way to be a part of the cricket excitement," said Sutherland.