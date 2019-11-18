Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mayank Agarwal unlikely to get India limited-overs' call-up during West Indies series

By
Mayank Agarwal unlikely to get India limited-overs call-up during West Indies series

New Delhi, Nov 18: With his explosive batting in the Test format, India opener Mayank Agarwal has presented a strong case for the limited-overs squad as well.

Many believe that the Karnataka cricketer could be an equally good opener for India in the shorter format. Reports also claimed that the 27-year-old might get a chance to make his debut in the blue jersey in the upcoming series against West Indies.

India Vs Bangladesh: I need to respect game when I am batting well, says Mayank Agarwal

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies in December, in case vice-captain Rohit Sharma takes a break to rejuvenate himself ahead of the big away tour of New Zealand early next year.

Rohit has been continuously playing for a while now and the only break he got was the two Test matches in the West Indies.

However, as per a Times of India report, Mayank is unlikely to get a place in India's limited-overs squad for the West Indies series next month.

"Where is the space in the opening department in the limited-overs team? Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) are your established openers. There's no slot at the top for even someone like KL Rahul now. Virat (Kohli) will come back into the team as well," a source was quoted by the news daily.

"Players can go through ups and downs. Mayank can only come in if Rohit or Shikhar want to take rest, but he won't be rushed into the T20 side," he said.

Agarwal has a fantastic List A record of 13 centuries at a 50-plus average and 100-plus strike-rate.

More MAYANK AGARWAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v WI: T20I, ODI schedule
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue