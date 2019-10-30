Me and BCCI team were hell bent on day-night Test, thankfully Kohli, BCB agreed: Sourav Ganguly

1. Test cricket needs push: Ganguly

Ganguly was happy that India captain Virat Kohli as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had agreed on the day-night Test idea at such a short notice. "It's just my job, that's what I'm here for... Because I've played this game for so long. I think common sense is important. I think it's a great move for Test cricket and hopefully it will bring crowds back to the ground," Ganguly told PTI.

"Test cricket needs this push. Me and secretary Jay and our new team were pretty hell bent on it. Thanks to Virat (Kohli) also, he agreed straight away. And even more to that they agreed at such a short notice," Ganguly said.

2. Tackling dew issue

In the Duleep Trophy day-night matches held in the preceding years (2016, 2017 and 2018), when Ganguly was the BCCI technical committee chairman, dew had troubled the spinners. "We will make sure there's no dew. After all, day-night one-dayers are played here. There is this dew treatment spray and all. Nothing will happen," Ganguly said.

3. SG ball to be used

Ganguly also informed that the BCCI will persist with SG Test pink balls instead of Dukes or Kookaburra. "Hopefully SG...Because the first match will be with SG so the second Test will also have to be with SG." Cricket balls from other manufacturers couldn't be used as two different balls couldn't be used in the same series, Ganguly clarified.

4. Ganguly plays down Shakib issue

Without Shakib Al Hasan, who has been banned for two years for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption code, Bangladesh might find it tough to deal with the pink ball under lights. "I don't think it's going to be a problem. They have such quality players they would adjust easily," Ganguly said.