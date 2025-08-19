Cricket Meet Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Shetty: The Talented Bharatanatyam Dancer, Baker and Animal Lover By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 15:07 [IST]

Devisha Shetty and Suryakumar Yadav's journey is one stitched with devotion, artistry, and resilience. Their story began in 2010 at R.A. Podar College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai, where her admiration for his cricketing talent met his awe for her Bharatanatyam finesse. Six years later, they sealed their bond in marriage on July 7, 2016.

Devisha went on to carve her niche as a classical dancer and coach, while also showcasing her skills as a baker and ardent animal lover. Yadav, on the other hand, conquered cricket's biggest stages with his partner's unwavering support, most notably during the T20 World Cup final that inspired her heartfelt tribute.

College Roots to Lifelong Companionship

Meeting in 2010, Shetty and Yadav's connection blossomed into an enduring romance built on respect and shared admiration. What began in lecture halls soon turned into a journey toward lifelong commitment.

Devisha's Artistic Flair and Professional Journey

Shetty, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, has established herself as a respected coach in Mumbai. Beyond her dance profession, she is passionate about baking and shares her affection for animals with followers online.

A Partner Beyond Boundaries

Shetty has been Yadav's constant strength, cheering his milestones with sincerity. Her heartfelt note after his stellar T20 World Cup final performance showcased her pride in his grit and determination. The couple's playful "trophy bed pose" reflected joy, unity, and partnership in victory.

Building Dreams Together

From celebrating anniversaries to investing in their future, Shetty and Yadav's bond shines through every step. In March 2025, they secured two luxury apartments worth Rs 21.1 crore at Godrej Sky Terraces, a 4,500 sq. ft. haven mirroring their ambition and elegance.