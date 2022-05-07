MI vs GT IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Captain Hardik Pandya's run out in the 18th over and finisher Rahul Tewatia's run out in the 20th over proved fatal for the table toppers as they couldn't score 9 off the final over. MI pacer Daniel Sams defended eight runs and conceded just three off it and handed Gujarat their second consecutive defeat in the tournament. GT had their best finishers - David Miller and Rahul Tewatia - in the middle but it wasn't their evening as Sams and some brilliant captaincy from Rohit Sharma helped MI eke out an outstanding victory.

IPL 2022: Gill-Saha fifties in vain as Mumbai Indians edge Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in last over thriller

The Titans had a century stand in the run chase of 178 in the stipulated 120 deliveries as Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha slammed brilliant half-centuries. They attacked every Mumbai Indians' bowler and kept the asking rate in check. However, things started going sideways for the Titans as the set openers were dismissed in the same over by Murugan Ashwin. GT lost three wickets in quick succession and MI bowlers kept bowling well in the death overs. Pandya was looking in fine touch but his run-out changed the course of the game for his team.

Put in to bat first, Mumbai Indians were off to a fine start in the powerplay as their opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan attacked in-form Gujarat Titans bowlers. Rohit posted his highest score of the season but once he was trapped by Rashid Khan, Mumbai Indians' batters stuttered in the middle overs yet again.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma played fine cameos with the bat but failed to convert them into big knocks, courtesy of fine bowling from the Titans. However, Tim David showcased his big-hitting prowess as the Singapore cricketer smashed 21-ball 44 not out to help Mumbai Indians post a competitive 177/6. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat as he returned with figures of 2/26.

Here are the post-match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, and man of the match along with the full list of award winners from MI vs GT in the IPL 2022 match:

Hardik Pandya, losing captain: We'll take 9 runs in the last over on any given day, but the two run-outs didn't help us. In T20 cricket you can't keep losing back-to-back wickets, it pushes you back. It's one of the games where we ended on the losing side. We kind of played 19.2 or 19.3 overs of good cricket, but losing wickets didn't help us as I said before. At one point I thought they would post more than 200, but our bowlers did well to restrict them.

Rohit Sharma, winning captain: It was pretty tight towards the back end. Very satisfying, something we were looking for all this while. Luck has to turn at some stage, we'll take that win with both hands. Credit to everyone. We were 15-20 runs short. The way we started, we got stuck in the middle. They bowled well in that situation. Tim David finished things really well. We knew it would be tough, but we held our nerves and that was good to see. A lot depends on how the game is going, and who's bowling well on the day. Luckily I had few resources so I could change up. They bowled slower balls and it was difficult to hit. We wanted to do the same. We did that pretty well, it was a great effort from the bowling unit. We didn't want to look too far ahead. Even today, we didn't play our best cricket, a lot of credit to the bowlers at the back-end. It's important to back the skills you have. Sams was under the pump in a couple of games but I know the quality he has. It's important to back those guys. We are trying to maintain the same squad as much ever possible. Daniel Sams was brilliant.

Tim David, player of the match: Given the context, us winning the game, it feels great. It was a good batting wicket, I missed out on a few scoring opportunities in the last over. Shows how well our bowlers bowled in the second half to get us over the line. The wicket was slightly two-paced, it's about starting your innings, if you get off to a flier then you just run with it. It's great to be on the winning side. It's tough when you are sitting off the field, especially watching your team-mates not get the result. Try as hard as you can in the nets and be ready when the opportunity comes.

MI vs GT 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Tim David (MI) 44 off 21 deliveries with a strike rate of 209.52.

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Rashid Khan(GT) - 101 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Tim David (MI)- 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Rohit Sharma (MI) 42 off 24 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Tim David (MI)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Lockie Ferguson (GT) clocked the fastest delivery of 153.5 kmph

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Wriddhiman Saha - 6 fours

Player of the match: Tim David (MI)