Minor changes in last metro train timings on all lines for India vs South Africa T20 match in Delhi

By Pti

New Delhi, June 7: Anticipating a rush of passengers on June 9 due to India's first T20 match against South Africa, Delhi Metro has decided to extend the last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on its corridors to enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips, around 48, the DMRC said in a statement. To facilitate spectators of the T20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground here, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line).

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations. "In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match gets over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the metro," the statement said.

Metro corridors include Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21-NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali), Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) and Magenta Line (Janakpuri (W)-Botanical Garden).

Last trains from terminal metro stations, on an average leave between somewhere around 11:30 pm and midnight.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 20:39 [IST]
