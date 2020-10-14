Misbah to step down as Pakistan chief selector

Former Pakistan captain Misbah was appointed as head coach and chief selector in September 2019.

The 46-year-old will continue to carry out selection responsibilities until a new chief selector starts work on December 1.

Misbah's decision to concentrate solely on his coaching role may have come as a result of the introduction of a new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) code of ethics, which was ratified in July.

That code aims to put greater emphasis on resolving issues of conflict of interest.

Misbah told PCB chief executive Wasim Khan in Islamabad last week during the National T20 Cup that he no longer wishes to head up the selection panel.

Chief selector:

He said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed the dual roles but after reviewing the past 12 months and looking ahead at the workload in the next 24 months of my tenure, it is appropriate that I invest and dedicate all my time, energy and attention to one role from now on.

"Coaching is my passion and my ultimate objective remains to contribute to the development of players and help the side achieve bigger successes. When I was appointed last year, I was offered the coaching role first and then given the option to also head the selection committee, which I had graciously accepted.

"I am grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for their understanding and for supporting my thought process."