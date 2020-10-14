Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Misbah to step down as Pakistan chief selector

By Peter Thompson
Misbah-ul-Haq is to step down as Pakistan chief selector to focus on his role as head coach
Misbah-ul-Haq is to step down as Pakistan chief selector to focus on his role as head coach

Karachi, October 14: Misbah-ul-Haq is to step down as Pakistan chief selector to focus on his role as head coach.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah was appointed as head coach and chief selector in September 2019.

The 46-year-old will continue to carry out selection responsibilities until a new chief selector starts work on December 1.

Misbah's decision to concentrate solely on his coaching role may have come as a result of the introduction of a new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) code of ethics, which was ratified in July.

That code aims to put greater emphasis on resolving issues of conflict of interest.

Misbah told PCB chief executive Wasim Khan in Islamabad last week during the National T20 Cup that he no longer wishes to head up the selection panel.

He said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed the dual roles but after reviewing the past 12 months and looking ahead at the workload in the next 24 months of my tenure, it is appropriate that I invest and dedicate all my time, energy and attention to one role from now on.

"Coaching is my passion and my ultimate objective remains to contribute to the development of players and help the side achieve bigger successes. When I was appointed last year, I was offered the coaching role first and then given the option to also head the selection committee, which I had graciously accepted.

"I am grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for their understanding and for supporting my thought process."

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL Player Transfer: CSK says no
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 30 October 14 2020, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Rajasthan
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More