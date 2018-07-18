Mitchell Marsh interested in Australia leadership roles

Smith and Warner, along with Cameron Bancroft, were handed lengthy bans by Cricket Australia for their involvement in the side's ball-tampering scandal earlier this year.

While Smith, the former captain, and Warner, the former vice-captain, could yet return to play for their country, they will not be considered for leadership positions.

And so with Australia still without a Test vice-captain and a permanent one-day international skipper, Marsh - Western Australia's captain - is hopeful he can be considered, even at the age of 26.

"I'm still young when it comes to my leadership but, where we're at at the moment, there's going to be a few young leaders," Marsh, who will lead Australia A against India, told his country's official website.

"Captaining the Australia A series in India I don't see as a dress rehearsal for me, but I see it as a great opportunity to captain in those conditions.

"I've captained in Australia and at the WACA, where fast bowlers are used a lot more, so they're different conditions. This is an opportunity to work on my captaincy around spin, setting fields around the bat and those sort of things.

"I'll work as much with the spinners and learn as much as I can, so I can be the best captain I can be for Western Australia and be the best leader I can be in Australian cricket."

While Marsh is interested in the ODI role - "You'd be silly not to. if the opportunity arose, I'd certainly grab it," he said - he is also willing to adapt as a vice-captain to Tim Paine with the Test side.

"I think, as a vice-captain, you've got to be the best person you can be for your skipper, give them your full support and be a shoulder to lean on," Marsh said.

"And around the group, be the same person. That's one thing I've learned about leadership is to not change the reason you get appointed in the first place. You've become a leader because of the person you are, so I won't change much.

"If those things come, they come. But I'm not focused on if I'm going to have a vice-captain next to my name."

