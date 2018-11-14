Mitchell Starc released from IPL contract by Kolkata Knight Riders

Starc was picked up by KKR in last year's IPL auction for a whopping $1.8 million but missed the 2018 season with a leg injury sustained during the South Africa tour by Australia. Starc will the IPL 2019 unless he nominates himself for the auction to be held in December this year. But considering the heavy workload of Australia next season - the ICC World Cup 2019 which starts just days after the IPL and the Ashes tour to England - left-arm pacer Starc is most likely to skip the T20 league.

"I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata saying I've been released from my contract," Starc said in Sydney.

"At the moment I'll be home in April. I obviously didn't go last year with my tibia injury and it was a great opportunity to freshen the body up, let everything heal by itself.

"I guess barring a little niggle in my hammy I've felt pretty good with my body and my strength and the rest of it. That little period of time has really paid off for the body. If I don't play the IPL next year it's a good opportunity to freshen up for a massive six months of cricket in the UK," said Starc.

But Starc said missing IPL for Tests will not hurt him much. "When you look at some of the dollars involved in the IPL and some for the T20 leagues around the world, for guys who might be on the fringe or want to concentrate on T20 cricket, it's very beneficial to play. At the moment for me I just want to play as much Test and one-day cricket as I can, and the IPL is a lovely bonus on the pay packet, but if I miss that to play more Test matches, I'm taking that option," said Starc.

The reason behind KKR's releasing of Starc is thought to be because of the uncertainty around the quick's availability.