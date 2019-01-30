Uncapped New Zealand pair Mitchell, Tickner named in T20 squad

All-rounder Mitchell, 27, and paceman Tickner, 25, could make their debuts in the three-match T20 series, which gets underway in Wellington on February 6.

Tickner will join the Black Caps – who are trailing India 3-0 heading into the final two games of their one-day international contest – for the third match in Hamilton on February 10, replacing Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also returns following the T20 series against Sri Lanka in place of Henry Nicholls, while Doug Bracewell has retained his position in the squad.

"Both Daryl and Blair have been rewarded for the strong form they've produced in domestic cricket," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

"They've been there or thereabouts for most of the season and both featured in our NZ A short-format teams.

"Daryl has shown his value with the bat and also tends to bowl at some tough times for the Knights, and Blair is well-respected among his team-mates and opponents alike as someone who bowls a heavy ball at good pace."

New Zealand T20 squad: Kane Williamson (C), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (Games one & two), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner (Game three).