Mithali Raj Retires: Stats, Records, Milestones; From Child Prodigy to India's Run Machine in 23 years

Mithali, who debuted in 1999 as a child prodigy, over the years grew as a run-machine, a companion of several tall records and milestones.

MITHALI RAJ RETIRES

They will take some effort to get broken and here we are looking at Mithali’s stats, records and milestones that she achieved over two decades.

Mithali Raj overall record

Tests: 12, R: 699, Avg: 43.68, 100: 1, 50s: 4

ODI: 232, R: 7805, Avg: 50.68, 100: 7, 50s: 64

T20I: 89, R: 2364, Avg: 37.52, 50s: 17.

Mithali Raj records, milestones

10868: Mithali Raj is the highest run-getter in women’s cricket. She went past Charlotte Edwards’ tally of 10273 runs

7805: Mithali Raj is the highest run-getter in women ODIs, and the only batter to cross 7000-run mark.

50.68: Mithali is the only batter with average above 50 in the top 10 run-getters in women’s ODIs.

6015: Mithali Raj is the second highest run-getter as the captain of team in women’s cricket. Charlotte Edwards leads the list with 6728 runs.

89: Mithali Raj has most wins as captain in women’s international matches. Belinda Clarke is second in the list with 83 wins.

87: The most number of 50s, and 100s combined by a woman cricketer in international cricket. Mithali Raj holds this record.

54: Mithali Raj has the most number of 50+ scores as captain in international cricket.

2924: Mithali Raj has made 2924 runs against England, most by a batter against a single team across the formats.

3613: Mithali has scored 3613 runs at home across the formats, only behind Charlotte Edwards’ tally of 4490 runs for England.

214: Mithali Raj is the only India batter to get a double hundred in Tests in women cricket.

935: Mithali Raj scored 935 in the 2018 season, and it is the most by an Indian batter in a single season.

114: Mithali Raj remains the youngest centurion on international debut, men’s and women’s cricket combined, and she achieved this feat against Ireland in 1999. Mithali was 16 years and 205 days then.