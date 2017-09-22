Mithun Beerala: Padded up and ready for new innings

Bengaluru, September 22: Mithun Beerala played at a time when openers were supposed to ward off the new ball, anything out of the drawn line was met with a raised eyebrow.

Remind him about those days, Mithun laughs and shrugs. "Good to know people still remember the way I played the game. In my days, many said I was in too much of a hurry, but now the scenario would have been different."

Don't take that for bitterness. If anything, bit of amusement on how the time and game have changed.

Oh! He is just 39. Too young to sit on his chair, sip from a glass and reminisce about "those days."

Yet, he's a veteran whose association with the game has many layers - player, coach and now BCCI match referee.

"It's a new innings in my cricketing career. I have watched my dad do it. Quite excited. A lot of responsibility comes along with the role and I am up for it," the former Karnataka opener says.

Mithun has a unique legacy. Raghunath Beerala, his dad, has played Ranji Trophy for Karnataka and was also a match referee - the first father-son duo on both fronts from the state. "I have been following my dad everywhere. Hope, he does not get pissed off with me."

Mithun's laughter masks his tiredness. He recovered only very recently from a bad fever and the occasional coughing and clearing the throat indicate that full fitness is still at a distance.

But he visited the gym at the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Wednesday (September 20) for the first time in a month or so. "It was a bit tough. But I had to make a start."

That sense of discipline at times overtakes his jovial personality. In fact, Mithun wants to combine those two traits while donning the new role of match referee.

"See, I can't be too serious. But as and when the job demands, I will become serious. You will also have to look at from the players' point of view. Having been a player myself, you feel for the players who get a bad decision.

"But there is a fine line between being disappointed and showing dissent. The jovial self apart, I have been pretty strict when it comes to discipline. I know where to draw the line."

Differentiating between players' showing disappointment and dissent will be one hard part of his job. He has a holistic view about it.

"It's about the whole picture. How bad a batsman feels after a decision or how bad a shot he played. Yes, you can be disappointed with a bad decision. But in the end, things will even out because you will not complain when a decision goes in your favour.

"There will be occasions when a batsman gets a bad decision on 99 and he is bound to get disappointed. And you have to consider the fact that umpires are also as human as the players. They can commit an error under pressure - a lot of eyes are on you and not too much time at hand to make a call.

"So, you have to look at those issues from all angles - players, umpires, match situation," he says.

Mithun is a familiar name in domestic circuit, and knows several current players up close.

So, will he be able to pull up a player if the situation demands or will he hesitate because of personal equation?

"Yes, I am very familiar with several players. As much friendly as I am with them, I will call a spade a spade and it's one rule for everybody. Even when I was coaching, I was looking after those who have played with me but once we hit the nets, I turn into a coach.

"In this role too, I will go by the rules. But yes, I will take care of players' point of view, keeping in mind that they also have to accept the fact that certain things are not accepted no matter whoever you are. It is for a reason that cricket is called the gentleman's game."

Despite all his enthusiasm about the new role, Mithun will have to push behind his passion for coaching. He is a Level II certificate holder from Cricket Australia.

"I am very serious about coaching. I was involved in coaching till this point. I have been coaching at the Royal Challengers Academy. But as of now, I will not be able to take up any official assignment as far as state teams are concerned.

"As far as coaching is concerned, I am qualified for life and can return to it any time. Right now, my call is to do the match referee role."

Perhaps, he believes in Leo Tolstoy's words stressing minimalism. "There is only one time that is important - Now."