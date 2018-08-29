Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs England, 4th Test: Hosts recall Moeen and Curran, Buttler takes gloves

Posted By: OPTA
India Vs England, 4th Test: Hosts recall Moeen and Curran, Buttler takes gloves

Southampton, Aug 29: Moeen Ali and Sam Curran have replaced Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes, while Jos Buttler will take the gloves for England in the fourth Test against India.

In-form all-rounder Moeen will play his first Test since facing New Zealand in March, with 20-year-old batsman Pope dropped as England attempt to seal a series win at the Rose Bowl.

Curran comes back into the side in place of the injured Woakes (thigh) after the all-rounder was unfortunate to be left out for a third-Test defeat at Trent Bridge.

4th Test Preview | India Probable XI | Read in Kannada

Buttler takes over behind the stumps from Jonny Bairstow, who suffered a broken finger in a loss in Nottingham last week which kept the five-match series alive, with England leading 2-1.

Bairstow is fit to take his place in the side as a specialist batsman and is to set come in at number four in a contest which begins on Thursday.

England captain Joe Root said: "Chris Woakes is not fit to play this week and Ben Stokes has a slight issue so for the balance of the side Moeen Ali comes in for Ollie Pope.

"Jos Buttler is going to keep. It's a lot to ask Jonny to do it with a broken finger, but he's fit to bat. We have to do the best thing for this team to win the game. There are no guarantees in international sport.

"Moeen Ali has done exactly what you'd want him to do, he's been scoring runs and taking wickets in county cricket and should be full of confidence.

"We've bounced back from difficult defeats before and that's the challenge for us to do it again here."

England team:

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Suart Broad, James Anderson.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India B beat Aus A to win Quadrangular
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
    Read in Kannada: 4ನೇ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬಟ್ಲರ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಕೀಪರ್, ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ತಂಡ ಪ್ರಕ

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue