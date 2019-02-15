Turn the stump mics up! - Moeen wants sledging televised

The West Indies bowler admitted breaching article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to "personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match", after an exchange with Root in the third Test. He was given a four-match ban.

Gabriel offered an "unreserved apology" and revealed that he had said to Root: "Why are you smiling at me? Do you like boys?"

The incident came to light after Root's response was heard on the stump mics. "Don't use it as an insult," the England skipper said. "There's nothing wrong with being gay."

And now Moeen believes television coverage should regularly pick up conversations between the players, seeing it as a good way to punish any insults while also highlighting potentially humorous exchanges.

"It's time for people to behave themselves," Moeen said. "Turn the stump mics up. Why turn them down? So people can swear? There is no reason to get personal.

"It's a shame, because Shannon Gabriel is a really nice guy and a quiet person. But it's the way society is: things come out of people's mouths. You're not going to get away with it now. You have to be careful."

Keen not to eradicate sledging, though, the England all-rounder added: "Imagine all the legendary old stories, if we had them recorded. We can do the same now.

"It doesn't have to be swearing. Keep it funny. We want people to be attracted to the game.

"There's brilliant ways to sledge. If you don't think they are good, tell them. Sledge them about their cricket. Just don't go personal. Turn the mics up."