Mohammad Siraj injury update: Will the India pacer bowl today? Check out!

Siraj was about to deliver a ball but had to pull out mid-way and soon after left the field on Monday (January 3).

Later R Ashwin offered some update about the status of Siraj.

"So I asked Anand (India media manager) before going into the press conference whether I can talk about it and he said I can.

“The medical staff are assessing him overnight and obviously, I think, it's very immediate so initially what they do with these injuries is they just ice and see it for the next hour or two. I am hoping with the history that Siraj has, he'll definitely come out and give his best," Ashwin said during the post-day press conference after Day 1 play.

But it still not clear what is the exact nature and seriousness of the injury and we will have to wait for a word from the BCCI for it.

Who can replace Siraj

If Siraj is indeed needs rest and time to recuperate from the injury then India will have other options to replace the Hyderabad pacer. India can think of roping in either Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav for the third Test in Cape Town, if it comes to that. Deepak Chahar is also part of the stand-by squad for the tour of South Africa.