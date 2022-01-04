Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mohammad Siraj injury update: Will the India pacer bowl today? Check out!

By
Mohammad Siraj
Mohammad Siraj

Johannesburg, January 4: India went through a big injury scare on the first day of the second Test at the Wanderers when pacer Mohammad Siraj had to leave the field clutching his hamstring.

Siraj was about to deliver a ball but had to pull out mid-way and soon after left the field on Monday (January 3).

Later R Ashwin offered some update about the status of Siraj.

"So I asked Anand (India media manager) before going into the press conference whether I can talk about it and he said I can.

“The medical staff are assessing him overnight and obviously, I think, it's very immediate so initially what they do with these injuries is they just ice and see it for the next hour or two. I am hoping with the history that Siraj has, he'll definitely come out and give his best," Ashwin said during the post-day press conference after Day 1 play.

But it still not clear what is the exact nature and seriousness of the injury and we will have to wait for a word from the BCCI for it.

Who can replace Siraj

If Siraj is indeed needs rest and time to recuperate from the injury then India will have other options to replace the Hyderabad pacer. India can think of roping in either Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav for the third Test in Cape Town, if it comes to that. Deepak Chahar is also part of the stand-by squad for the tour of South Africa.

Comments

MORE INDIA IN SOUTH AFRICA 2021 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 10:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments