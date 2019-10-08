Cricket
Mohammed Shami has been brilliant for India, says bowling coach Bharat Arun

Mohammed Shami has been brilliant: Arun
Mohammed Shami has been brilliant: Arun

Pune, October 8: Mohammed Shami hogged the limelight with a brilliant five-for that spurred India to a massive 203-run win over South Africa in the first Test at Visakhapatnam. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said South African batsmen were hesitant against Shami.

Arun also said India's performance underlined the fact that the team is getting increasingly comfortable in across all kind of conditions.

1. On Mohammed Shami

"I thought South Africans batted exceptionally well in the first, but in the second innings they were little hesitant to Shami's kind of bowling. It was a purely magnificent spell by Shami that put us back in the game. Otherwise, I think given the conditions it would have been very, very difficult," said Arun.

2. On India being all weather-team

"To be a good number one team in the world, any conditions that come your way, you got to accept and say these are home conditions," Arun told reporters. If you want to be the number team in the world, you got to look at the wickets and adapt your bowling instantaneously to be successful," he added.

3. What Kohli thinks of bowlers

"It's all about the attitude. If the fast bowlers step out on the field thinking spinners are going to do all the work, then it doesn't do any justice to them playing in the XI. I think the attitude and the mindset they have created for themselves, it's been outstanding in the last two years. Even in India, they are looking to make a contribution. It's not like it's hot and humid and they give up. They would ask for shorter spells so that they can give 100%, which is communication that's required from both ends. I think they have been brilliant in terms of doing that for the team," Kohli had said after the match.

4. When is the next Test

Pune will host the second India vs South Africa Test from October 10 but the city has been witnessing incessant rain and thunderstorms over the last few days and the weather forecast for the duration of the Test too is not very welcome.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
