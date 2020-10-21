Mohammed Shami is best yorker bowler in IPL 2020, says Glenn Maxwell

The Indian pace spearhead has been amongst the wickets this season and was at his very best in the last two matches, where he bowled very well in the death to play a huge role in KXIP's last two wins, expecially in the double Super Over victory against Mumbai Indians.

Shami was also at his best in KXIP's recent outing against Delhi Capitals. The 30-year-old bowled yorkers at will as KXIP restricted DC to 164 for 5 despite the presence of centurion Shikhar Dhawan at the crease.

Shami returned with the best figures as got conceded just 28 runs and took the wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer. And Maxwell, who also gained some sort of form with the bat, was full of praise for Shami.

"Shami, he is probably the best yorker bowler in the competition at the moment, the way he's executing under pressure, we all saw the way he defended that Super Over last game against Mumbai," said Maxwell in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of KXIP.

"He has been exceptional for us, he kept it to a score that we all thought was maybe 10 or 15 below par so hats off to him. He has been outstanding for us," he added.

Shami is only behind T Natarjan (22) of Sunrisers Hyderabad for most yorkers bowled in the death with 15 yorkers, conceding just 22 runs.

Maxwell, who scored 32 runs, combined with Nicholas Pooran as KXIP chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare to defeat DC by five wickets on Tuesday (October 20) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Australian was glad for once KXIP finished the match without going into the last over of the match. He also said that it's great for the entire team after they registered their third win on the trot.

"It was good that we did not take the match till the last over and got it done with six balls to spare. It's a great thing for the entire team, we have got three wins in a row at the moment, feeling is great amongst the group. We are getting some momentum at the right time and hopefully we can stay into that kind of form," said Maxwell.

KXIP has now defeated Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in their last three matches. With their last win, KXIP moved up to the fifth position from the last spot in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches.

Kings XI Punjab will now look to carry the winning momentum into their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (October 24) at the Dubai International Stadium.